Gluckstadt approves building codes, fee schedule for permits

By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Gluckstadt is one step closer to taking over building permitting and zoning, and filling out its slate of city services.

Tuesday, the board of aldermen approved the city’s first building code and a schedule of fees for applying for building permits.

The new rules will take effect on February 11. Meanwhile, the city is on track to take over all building and zoning duties on March 1.

Mayor Walter Morrison said the city adopted the 2018 International Building Code, on the recommendation of building official Jeff Williamson.

“I think to some degree, buildings that have been approved already have had to comply with what Madison County prescribes. I would assume going forward, they would have to comply with what the city requires,” he said.

Previously, zoning and permitting were handled by Madison County. “I don’t know if the rules are much different. It’s just where you go to get your permits has changed,” he said.

The codes are based on the international regulations drawn up by the International Code Congress and National Fire Prevention Association in 2018.

