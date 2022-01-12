Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: mild late week; unsettled weekend system ahead

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance will shift across central and southwest Mississippi through mid-week, kicking up more clouds in the skies, though – we’ll remain dry and quiet. Expect morning 30s to give way to another day of seasonable 50s to lower 60s. Skies will generally clear through the evening hours as lows drop back to the middle to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: In the wake of our disturbance – sunshine returns in full through the day. Expect morning 30s to give way to afternoon 60s, seasonably mild for this time of the year. A few clouds will sneak in during the overnight period with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

EXTENDED RANGE: As high pressure shifts eastward, clouds will begin to increase again through your Friday – we’ll remain mild, in the lower 60s to round out the work week. Our next system will move into the area through Saturday and could linger into parts of Sunday. This – a combination of two systems will link up over the area – helping to facilitate rain showers on Saturday – then the possibility of a changeover to a wintry mix overnight Saturday into early Sunday. Timing and positioning of the system will be highly critical to overall impacts– but as of now, confidence remains low in the evolution of this part of the forecast. Beyond this, we’ll trend dry and quiet into early next week with highs in the 50s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

