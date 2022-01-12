Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Another calm day on this Wednesday for us. But all eyes on this weekend, with the chance of maybe some Wintry Precipitation!

Another beautiful day for us on tap! Highs reaching into the low 60s with some cloud cover moving through the area. No rain in for us today!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Wednesday, we started with some frost on the windshields and the grass. We continue with pleasant conditions with our Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wednesday, we could see a few High clouds moving into the area. Our night Lows fall to the mid to upper 30s with some clouds moving into the area.

Thursday and Friday, our Highs return to the 60s with mostly clear skies, and we continue to see a nice pattern. Lows on both Thursday and Friday fall to upper 30s low 40s. Friday night, our cloud cover in the evening begins to push in more as we prepare for another cold front that will push through Saturday bringing us our rain chances.

Moving back into the weekend, Saturday’s Highs are in the upper 50s with a 40% chance of rain. Lows are in the low 30s. Saturday night following the front, we could see some freezing rain and maybe even some snow mix as we go into Sunday morning.

Rain moving into the area on Saturday with a Cold Front that will push through the area. Following the Front, there's a potential for some wintery mix to be possible for our area! Saturday night more so freezing rain and sleet. Sunday morning, snow possible(WLBT)

Sunday morning, the Wintry Mix possibly could continue for us. So, we’ve tagged a 30 to 40% chance of snow and rain mix Sunday morning. Models are still not confident about this weekend’s potential snow event. But we are continuing to watch it.

Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, our Highs return to the mid-50s with no rain chances on the holiday. Our Lows return to the low 30s.

Tuesday holds another nice day for us with Highs into the upper 50s and Lows in the low 40s

Thanks for watching WLBT first alert weather

