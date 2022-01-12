Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Emergency crews are attempting to recover a body after a construction accident in Jackson.

The incident occurred on Stonewall and Livingston Road in Jackson at the development site of The Village at Livingston.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says he was first contacted about the accident around 5:45 p.m. but says it may have happened before then.

According to Cleotha Sanders, Deputy Fire Chief with the Jackson Fire Department, workers were doing dirt work and one of them became trapped 20 feet below ground.

Firefighters determined that it would not be a rescue, but a recovery.

“Right now, we want to offer our thoughts and prayers to the family of this individual and we also want to pray for our firefighters,” Cleotha stated.

The Jackson Police Department and Hinds EOC are on scene aiding in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.