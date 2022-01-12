Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Emergency crews recover body after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident

By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Emergency crews recovered a body after a construction accident in Jackson.

The incident occurred on Stonewall and Livingston Road in Jackson at the development site of The Village at Livingston.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says he was first contacted about the accident around 5:45 p.m. but says it may have happened before then.

According to Cleotha Sanders, Division Fire Chief with the Jackson Fire Department, workers were doing dirt work and one of them became trapped 20 feet below ground.

Firefighters determined that it would not be a rescue, but a recovery.

“Right now, we want to offer our thoughts and prayers to the family of this individual and we also want to pray for our firefighters,” Cleotha stated.

Police are interviewing the other two workers who were on the scene at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Jones
Authorities arrest suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman, unborn child in Jackson
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Teen killed in four-wheeler crash
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo County horse race
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo Co. horse race

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Advocates are cautiously optimistic as medical marijuana bill is filed in Senate
‘The volume is overwhelming’: Omicron causing staff shortages in droves at UMMC
‘The volume is overwhelming’: Omicron causing staff shortages in droves at UMMC
Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident
Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident
Rankin County woman says she was being tracked by an AirTag
Rankin County woman says she was being tracked by an AirTag