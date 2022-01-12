Elderly woman dies in Vicksburg fire

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg woman is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Clayton Drive around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to the Vicksburg Fire Department, an elderly couple, who lived in the home, had limited mobility and the man was able to get to the porch and yell for help. Neighbors heard and called 911 and Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the scene.

The woman, who was 89 years old, had second and third degree burns and died from her injuries.

The man had second degree burns and was taken to a Jackson hospital.

Vicksburg Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started there in the bedroom the couple was in.

