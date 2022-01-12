Democrats try to stamp out school closures as omicron surges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Democrats are speaking out against school closures even as the omicron variant of COVID-19 puts additional pressures on public schools.

That stance risks drawing the anger of some teachers unions and their support for Democratic candidates. Around the country, scattered teachers unions have called for closures, and some districts have switched to virtual learning because too many educators have gotten sick.

Even though far fewer schools are closed than last year, Democrats fear the party could be vulnerable in November if closures persist.

Some parents say they’ve soured on the party, given their worries that their kids are falling behind in school.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.