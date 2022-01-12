Coroner identifies construction worker killed in accident

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Emergency crews recovered a body after a construction accident in Jackson.

The incident occurred on Stonewall and Livingston Road in Jackson at the development site of The Village at Livingston.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says he was first contacted about the accident around 5:45 p.m. but says it may have happened before then.

According to Cleotha Sanders, Division Fire Chief with the Jackson Fire Department, workers were doing dirt work and one of them became trapped 20 feet below ground.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the worker as 33-year-old Matthew Miller.

“Right now, we want to offer our thoughts and prayers to the family of this individual and we also want to pray for our firefighters,” Cleotha stated.

Police are interviewing the other two workers who were on the scene at the time of the incident.

