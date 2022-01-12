Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Coroner identifies construction worker killed in accident

By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Emergency crews recovered a body after a construction accident in Jackson.

The incident occurred on Stonewall and Livingston Road in Jackson at the development site of The Village at Livingston.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says he was first contacted about the accident around 5:45 p.m. but says it may have happened before then.

According to Cleotha Sanders, Division Fire Chief with the Jackson Fire Department, workers were doing dirt work and one of them became trapped 20 feet below ground.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the worker as 33-year-old Matthew Miller.

“Right now, we want to offer our thoughts and prayers to the family of this individual and we also want to pray for our firefighters,” Cleotha stated.

Police are interviewing the other two workers who were on the scene at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Daniel Jones
Authorities arrest suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman, unborn child in Jackson
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
FILE - Elsa Estrada, 6, smiles at her mother as pharmacist Sylvia Uong applies an alcohol swab...
Kids’ low COVID-19 vaccination rates called a ‘gut punch’
Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to stealing gun, striking clerk at sporting goods store
FILE - People line up and receive test kits to detect COVID-19 as they are distributed in New...
Omicron wave prompts media to rethink which data to report
FILE - President Joe Biden greets Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot at O'Hare International Airport...
Democrats try to stamp out school closures as omicron surges