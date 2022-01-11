WLBT’s things to know 1/11/22: Hospital staffing, teacher raises, horse racing incident, Sylvester Croom announcement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Administrators: Lack of staffing plagues state’s health care system during pandemic

Administrators: Lack of staffing plagues state’s health care system during pandemic

With hospitalizations from COVID-19 tripling in Mississippi over the last two weeks, administrators with four such facilities remain concerned over a lack of adequate staffing during the pandemic that has already compromised patient care. Susan Russell, chief nursing officer at Singing River Health Systems, said anywhere from 15 to 20 percent of her nursing staff may call in on any given day, in large part because they may be infected with COVID-19. Those drops in personnel also affect how many beds -- including intensive care unit -- can be staffed. Read the full story here.

2. Senate unveils teacher pay raise plan

Senate unveils teacher pay raise plan

Mississippi leaders all agree that they would like to see teachers get a pay raise. Now the question is how much. The Senate plan was unveiled today. For example, let’s look at a first-year teacher who has a bachelor’s degree. After two years under this proposal, the starting salary will change from $37,000 to $40,000. They’d also get $500 step increases, including the first three years. Right now, step increase doesn’t kick in for those early years. In year one, the bump will depend on years served and level of education. But in year two of the plan, all teachers would get an additional $1,000. Read the full story here.

3. Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo Co. horse race

Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo County horse race (WLBT)

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office is pleading with the public for help to find out who killed several horses and injured two others in a weekend shooting. One of the victims is now fighting for his life. It happened Saturday afternoon at a racetrack on Thomas Road in the Vaughn community of Yazoo County. Yazoo County Sheriff, Jacob Sheriff, says violence broke out as people gathered for a horse race. Some had thousands of dollars on the line for the race. Read the full story here.

4. Sylvester Croom, former Miss. State head coach, to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2003, file photo, newly hired Mississippi State head football coach Sylvester Croom gestures during a press conference in Starkville, Miss. Croom, who became the first Black head football coach in SEC history when he was hired by Mississippi State, said the NCAA's recent trend toward making it easier for athletes to transfer schools and gain immediate eligibility has helped them find their voice.(AP Photo/Rogelio Solis, File) (ROGELIO SOLIS | AP)

Former Mississippi State head football coach Sylvester Croom is among the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class. Croom is being inducted for his time as a center at Alabama in the 1970s. Croom was part of a high-powered offense with the Crimson Tide. He was named a First Team All-American in 1974 and was part of a claimed national championship in 1973. Croom, in 2004, was named the first Black head football coach in SEC history when he was named head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.