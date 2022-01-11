‘We just want the dadgum thing fixed’ | Help can’t come soon enough for people along White Oak Creek

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Every time it storms, Jo Jo Adams loses more of his backyard.

The Carolwood Drive resident lives along White Oak Creek.

Since early 2020, the erosion has accelerated, and is now threatening to take down his shed.

“We had a big rain Sunday morning. You can walk out there and see where more dirt has gone,” he said. “Any time there is a flash flood or a discharge of water, whatever it is, there is a loss of yard. It’s not just me. It happens up and down the creek.”

The city of Jackson is seeking millions in state and federal funding to help to address the problem.

Tuesday, the city council approved asking for $4 million from the state as part of its 2022 legislative agenda.

The resolution was approved on a unanimous vote. Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote told members that the resolution also was being backed by Hinds County District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham, who was seeking the board’s support for it.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, meanwhile, told the council that his office is also seeking help through several federal watershed programs.

“We have been in discussions with representation in D.C., that is looking at the watershed money that is available,” he said. “It first starts with a letter to the state conservationist, and that enacts the process, and we are working on that process now.”

Foote said he was pleased with the council’s vote and was pleasantly surprised with the mayor’s announcement.

“Watersheds are a huge issue, particularly in Jackson, because it’s next to the Pearl River and has huge drainage basins that run far and wide,” he said. “If we can get this money, it would go a long way to... improve this situation dramatically.”

Foote was first elected in 2014. He said he learned of the problem along White Oak shortly after taking office.

“One of the first things that came to my attention when I came on the council seven years ago was people who were frustrated by losing their backyards to erosion along White Oak Creek,” he said. “In the last couple of years, we’ve lost a number of trees, where the root systems have given way because of erosion.”

Adams estimates that he’s lost between eight and 12 feet of his backyard, with much of it washing away in the last two years.

“My house is not currently threatened, but if it continues coming, it’s going to threaten my shed.. and ultimately will threaten the foundation of my house,” he said.

Adams says erosion has been a problem ever since he moved to his Northeast Jackson neighborhood about 15 years ago. However, he said the problem has worsened in the last two years following the major flash flooding that occurred in the weeks prior to the 2020 Pearl River Flood.

In addition to washing away his yard and threatening his shed, Adams said the erosion also caused his fence to fall into the creek.

“We just want the damage that was done to be repaired, and for it to be made whole, for the lack of a better way to put it,” he said. “I want to see the amount of footage I’ve lost (restored). I want to see it rip-rapped - repaired in a professional manner so it won’t erode again.”

“We just want the dadgum thing fixed.”

Council President Virgi Lindsay said the resolutions approved during Tuesday’s special meeting would be hand-delivered to the Mississippi State Capitol the same day.

The 2022 legislative session began on Tuesday, January 4.

It was not known when the letter would be submitted to Kurt Readus, the state conservationist.

On January 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it was “encouraging local sponsors to submit project requests for funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”

Funding is available for watershed and flood prevention operations, watershed rehabilitation projects, and emergency protection projects in underserved communities, and will be distributed through the National Resources Conservation Service.

Lumumba said his office has worked with the state conservationist to identify projects, and that the city was encouraged “to make our request big.”

“I can’t obviously promise we’ll get it,” the mayor told the council. “But we’re certainly going to take our shot.”

Officials with the state’s NRCS office were not immediately available for comment.

