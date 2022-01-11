‘The volume is overwhelming’: Omicron causing staff shortages in droves at UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I wish I had some new great answers for all of you...but the answers continue to be the same.”

University of Mississippi Medical Center Vice-Chancellor Dr. Lou Ann Woodward says COVID-19, despite surging cases, is still the same battle.

She says the prevention methods remain the same: get vaccinated, get a booster, and wear a mask.

“Help us take care of your families and take care of the community,” Woodward said.

She said Tuesday that the hospital is again out of beds, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This (morning) we are holding 25 admitted patients in the emergency department because no beds,” she wrote. “And 25 isn’t the worst we have had lately.”

Woodward went on to say that UMMC currently has 125 inpatients with COVID, including 26 patients with the coronavirus in intensive care.

She says there is not enough staff to open up all of the beds they have.

Earlier in the pandemic, they had staff and no beds. Today, the issue is flipped: there are beds but no staff.

“When the hospital is full...the ultimate place that patients back up is the emergency department,” Woodward said.

She says the staffing challenge is similar to what hospitals across the country are dealing with.

Dr. Alan Jones, Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical Affairs, says the challenges are much different than when the delta variant was surging.

He says because of the highly infectious nature of the omicron variant, more staff has been sidelined with the virus than in past surges.

He says there are 80-90 people each day out from the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

“With delta we were seeing a lot more demand on our ICU capacity. With this one, we’re seeing a lot more demand on our med surge capacity,” Jones said.

He says patients are staying in the hospital for less time, but the sheer amount of patients who need care are causing issues for the hospital.

“While it’s not as severe a disease, the volume is overwhelming,” Jones said.

He added that the winter months normally cause a strain on health care because of other illnesses, which have been compounded by COVID patients.

“We are navigating through it the best we can with what we have, but it’s a day-to-day, hour-to-hour process.”

Jones says they expect a quick downward peak near the end of January or February.

Jones is hopeful the omicron variant is a start of a trend COVID-19 being less severe with each variant. This would mean people could start living with COVID-19 as a part of their normal lives.

Unlike with the delta variant, UMMC is not seeking federal help this time around.

“The only thing that will really help is to flatten the curve of people who need to be hospitalized,” Woodward said.

