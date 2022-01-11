Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘This is still a serious virus’ | UMMC again out of beds as COVID-19 cases surge

UMMC Vice-Chancellor Lou Ann Woodward speaks during a previous press conference.
UMMC Vice-Chancellor Lou Ann Woodward speaks during a previous press conference.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center Vice-Chancellor Dr. Lou Ann Woodward Tweeted Tuesday that the hospital is again out of beds, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This am we are holding 25 admitted patients in the emergency department because no beds,” she wrote. “And 25 isn’t the worst we have had lately.”

UMMC is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday at 11:15 to discuss the virus.

Woodward went on to say that UMMC currently has 125 inpatients with COVID, including 26 patients with the coronavirus in intensive care.

“PLEASE get vaccinated. PLEASE take the booster. PLEASE wear a mask,” she wrote. “This is still a serious virus. Y’all take care of yourselves! And help us take care of others.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Jones
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after shooting in Jackson
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
2 people shot, several horses killed in Yazoo County
Teen killed in four-wheeler crash
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo County horse race
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo Co. horse race

Latest News

Koe Wetzel
Koe Wetzel to perform at Brandon Ampitheater
Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24,...
‘Metal Tour of the Year’ coming to Brandon, headlined by Megadeth
Senate unveils teacher pay raise plan
WLBT’s things to know 1/11/22: Hospital staffing, teacher raises, horse racing incident, Sylvester Croom announcement
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sunny, seasonable Tuesday; gradual warming trend this week