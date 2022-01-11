Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Temporary I-20 ramp closure planned in Jackson

(Source: WDAM)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the Gallatin Street on-ramp to Interstate-20 westbound in Jackson.

It begins at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 11. The closure is expected to remain in place until February 1, 2022.

The closure is because of roadway construction related to the I-20 bridge replacement project.

Detour signage will be in place to direct drivers around the closure.

Stay updated at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

