Shelby Co. woman indicted in accidental shooting death of child at birthday party

Shelby Co. woman indicted in accidental shooting death of child at birthday party
Shelby Co. woman indicted in accidental shooting death of child at birthday party(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been indicted in the death of a child who was actually shot at a birthday party in Memphis.

A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Rakasha Sims on the following charges:

  • Criminally negligent homicide
  • Two counts of aggravated child neglect
  • One count of aggravated parental or custodial child endangerment

The incident happened in July 2021 and claimed the life of 11-year-old Madison Jones.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Sims’ daughter was having a sleepover birthday party with three friends at her apartment. Five children, including Sims’ daughter and four-year-old son, were left alone in the apartment when one of the girls found the loaded pistol while looking for silverware in kitchen drawers.

Investigators say the girls passed the gun around and it accidentally discharged when one of them was putting the gun back in the drawer. Madison was shot in the head.

Sims is being held on a $65,000 bond.

