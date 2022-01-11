Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Separate plans propose raises for Mississippi teachers

A box of Legislative Budget Reports for the 2023 fiscal year await distribution at the Capitol...
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House and Senate are pushing forward with separate plans to give pay raises to teachers.

A House committee passed the bill Tuesday. The whole House could debate the plan in coming days.

The committee action happened a day after Senate leaders revealed their own proposal to increase teachers’ pay. The Senate plan would bring an average increase of $4,700 over two years.

The House proposes a $6,000 increase for teachers on the lowest end of the pay scale, and smaller amounts for those with more experience.

Mississippi has some of the lowest teacher salaries in the United States.

