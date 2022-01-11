Police: McDonald’s manager in Mississippi shoots former employee in the leg

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - An altercation between a manager and his former employee at a Starkville McDonald’s ended in gunfire.

The shooting happened Monday night around 9 o’clock at the restaurant.

Police say Kevan Lawrence, the manager of that location, shot a former employee during a disturbance at the business.

The victim was shot in the leg.

Investigators have not released any other information about the incident. Lawrence, 41, is charged with aggravated assault.

