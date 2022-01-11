Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Police: McDonald’s manager in Mississippi shoots former employee in the leg

Police: McDonald’s manager in Mississippi shoots former employee in the leg
Police: McDonald’s manager in Mississippi shoots former employee in the leg(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - An altercation between a manager and his former employee at a Starkville McDonald’s ended in gunfire.

The shooting happened Monday night around 9 o’clock at the restaurant.

Police say Kevan Lawrence, the manager of that location, shot a former employee during a disturbance at the business.

The victim was shot in the leg.

Investigators have not released any other information about the incident. Lawrence, 41, is charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Jones
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after shooting in Jackson
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Teen killed in four-wheeler crash
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo County horse race
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo Co. horse race
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

Latest News

Daniel Jones
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after shooting in Jackson
Jackson city council
Council wants twice-a-week trash pickups to continue in Jackson
The order will continue until January 23, 2022, unless revoked prior to that time.
MSDH issues statewide order regarding care for critically ill patients
A Brandon man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which will be followed by five years of...
Brandon man sentenced to 10 years for distribution of meth