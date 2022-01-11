MSDH issues statewide order regarding care for critically ill patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued a statewide order making participation in Mississippi COVID System of Care Plan mandatory for all licensed hospitals effective at noon on Tuesday.

As a result of the current wave of COVID-19 and limited ICU availability, and the inability of ill patients in rural areas to access care, MSDH is activating this Limited System of Care Plan.

The order will continue until January 23, 2022, unless revoked prior to that time.

According to MSDH, all Mississippi hospitals must participate in the plan to allow the most critically ill patients to be transferred for care while not overburdening any hospital.

Initially, the order included the following situations:

Heart attacks

Strokes

Immediate neurosurgical intervention (such as a severe car accident)

Transplant patients with complications

Ventilated patients at a hospital without an ICU, respiratory therapy or a ventilator)

Mississippi MED-COM will direct patients to available beds, and when no beds are available, to hospital destinations on a rotating basis based on geography and resource availability.

