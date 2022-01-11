Miss. Sec. of State accuses ‘far-left’ of ‘all out attack’ on election system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s Secretary of State Michael Watson accused the “far left” of attacking the integrity of the election system.

This on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the state of Georgia where he endorsed changing Senate rules to pass his stalled voting rights legislation.

According to Watson, “It has NEVER been easier to vote than now,” yet, he says, the “far-left” is attempting to weaken provisions “that many of our friends on the left still support.”

As of now, Biden’s voting legislation, including the 800-page For the People Act, would need 60 votes in the Senate to pass. Yet the Senate is split evenly at 50-50 with no Republican support to pass the 60-vote threshold.

Although saying in July of 2021 that eliminating the filibuster would “throw the entire Congress into chaos,” the President now says he’s open to changing Senate rules in order to pass voting reform.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says that the Senate will vote in the coming days on changing the Senate rules. If the rules were to change, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed retaliation.

“While we’ve been working hard to protect the integrity of the process, the far left has been working to redefine ‘democracy’ by adding illegal immigrants to the voting rolls and undermining measures intended to secure our elections,” Watson wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “In his remarks today, the President himself pushed for the Senate to alter the filibuster rule allowing the Democrats to pass their election takeover legislation.”

The President, however, says his legislation is needed to counteract multiple voting bills Republicans have passed in multiple states. One such bill that passed in Georgia, Biden called “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.”

Signed into law in March, the Republican legislation added an ID requirement to absentee ballots, shortened runoffs in the state and striped some of the secretary of state’s power, among other things.

Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said at the time that the legislation, “makes voting easier in Georgia, not harder.”

Watson concluded his post by stating, “I’m committed to protecting your vote and will do all I can to continue strengthening the integrity of the process here in Mississippi!”

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.