Miss. Chief Justice extends COVID-19 emergency order through Jan. 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph has extended his emergency order governing the state’s court system to January 28.

The order, which was issued first on December 30, gives lower court judges discretion to implement several safety provisions to limit and prevent the spread of contact in the courtroom.

Tuesday’s order comes the same day, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 16,484 new cases over the previous three-day period.

Among them, judges are allowed to postpone jury trials until January 28. Judges who preside over drug intervention courts to modify the scheduling of drug tests and home supervision of participants.

Randolph also left in place safety provisions put back in place in August, including allowing courts to use teleconferencing, videoconferencing, and electronic filing to limit in-person contact.

Felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings, and probation violation hearings also can be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment, a release from the Supreme Court states.

