BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - At last, fans of metal music in Mississippi have reason to be excited.

The “Metal Tour of the Year” is coming to Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, April 16.

The tour includes Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m.

