Man arrested, charged with child abuse in Holmes County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A child was killed in Holmes County on Jan. 6.

According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, Darnell Timothy Sandifer brought four-year-old Jordan Hill to a hospital. Tragically, Hill had already died upon arrival and had bruises all over his body.

Sheriff March says deputies were then called to the hospital and brought Sandifer, the boyfriend of Hill’s mom, in for questioning.

Sandifer told deputies that he did not know what had happened to the child. However, investigators discovered other children had been beaten at the home where they lived.

A seven-year-old at the home told investigators that Sandifer was the person who had beaten them.

Authorities charged Sandifer with child abuse but say his charges could be upgraded depending on the autopsy results.

He is currently in Holmes County Jail.

Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo County horse race
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
