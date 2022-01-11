Koe Wetzel to perform at Brandon Ampitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Red Mountain Entertainment has announced that Koe Wetzel is set to perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Friday, April 22 with special guests Kolby Cooper and Pecos and The Rooftop.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

Wetzel is known for his hits such as “Drunk Driving,” “Honey Pain,” and “Too High To Cry.”

