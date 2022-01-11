Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Koe Wetzel to perform at Brandon Ampitheater

Koe Wetzel
Koe Wetzel(Hodgetown)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Red Mountain Entertainment has announced that Koe Wetzel is set to perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Friday, April 22 with special guests Kolby Cooper and Pecos and The Rooftop

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

Wetzel is known for his hits such as “Drunk Driving,” “Honey Pain,” and “Too High To Cry.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Jones
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after shooting in Jackson
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
2 people shot, several horses killed in Yazoo County
Teen killed in four-wheeler crash
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo County horse race
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo Co. horse race

Latest News

UMMC Vice-Chancellor Lou Ann Woodward speaks during a previous press conference.
‘This is still a serious virus’ | UMMC again out of beds as COVID-19 cases surge
Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24,...
‘Metal Tour of the Year’ coming to Brandon, headlined by Megadeth
Senate unveils teacher pay raise plan
WLBT’s things to know 1/11/22: Hospital staffing, teacher raises, horse racing incident, Sylvester Croom announcement
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sunny, seasonable Tuesday; gradual warming trend this week