Hospital updates masking requirements
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters Medical Center announced Tuesday that it’s updating masking requirements due to a surge in the COVID omicron variant.
Effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, cloth face coverings will no longer be accepted.
All inside the hospital, including patients, visitors, vendors, and volunteers, will be required to wear a Level II or III surgical/isolation mask or a N95/KN95 mask.
Masks must be worn properly -- completely covering the nose, mouth and chin. They will be made available to anyone without one.
The hospital’s announcement follows a CDC recommendation earlier Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.