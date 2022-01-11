Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg Police Department(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of shooting his wife in November took his own life in a church parking lot Monday night.

Bert Terrell Bell, 50, of Hattiesburg had an active warrant after he allegedly shot his wife in the early hours of November 14.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

According to McComb police, Bell was approached by police in the parking lot of McComb First Baptist Church Monday night.

It was then that he shot and killed himself.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Jones
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after shooting in Jackson
2 people shot, several horses killed in Yazoo County
(Source: AP)
Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Miss.
Authorities identify man shot inside vehicle on Lampton Avenue in Jackson
FILE - A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a motorist queued up in a line at a...
Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

Latest News

Temporary I-20 ramp closure planned in Jackson
The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
DA seeks $2M bond for bowling alley shooting suspect released Sunday
Environmental watchdog groups lobbying state to help fund Jackson sewer repairs
Environmental watchdog groups lobbying state to help fund Jackson sewer repairs
WLBT at 10p (January 10, 2022)
WLBT at 10p (January 10, 2022)