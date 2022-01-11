Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of shooting his wife in November took his own life in a church parking lot Monday night.

Bert Terrell Bell, 50, of Hattiesburg had an active warrant after he allegedly shot his wife in the early hours of November 14.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

According to McComb police, Bell was approached by police in the parking lot of McComb First Baptist Church Monday night.

It was then that he shot and killed himself.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.