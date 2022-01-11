First Alert Forecast: sunny and seasonable weather expected into Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sunshine was much needed today after the soggy and stormy weather we had around on Sunday. Quiet and clear conditions will continue this evening and into tonight. Expect overnight lows to fall right around and slightly below freezing under mainly clear skies. Areas of frost could develop later tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

Another pretty and nice day is ahead of us going into Tuesday. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around across central and southwest MS. High temperatures are forecast to be fairly close to average in the middle 50s before falling back into the 30s overnight.

Temperatures will turn slightly warmer to the lower and middle 60s by the end of the workweek as winds shift back out of the south. Our weather will also stay dry and rain-free during this time as well. Our next best opportunity to see showers will occur on Saturday with our next frontal system moving in. The front looks to clear the region by Saturday night before cooler and drier air returns on Sunday.

