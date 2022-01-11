Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: sunny, seasonable Tuesday; gradual warming trend this week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Sunshine sticks around to kick off Tuesday – chilly air will also stick around. Starting off in the 20s and 30s, we’ll rebound to the middle 50s by the afternoon hours. Another cold night ahead with skies turning partly clear, but not as chilly as Monday night – we’ll be in the lower to middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance will shift across central and southwest Mississippi through mid-week, kicking up more clouds in the skies, though – we’ll remain dry and quiet. Expect morning 30s to give way to another day of seasonable middle to upper 50s. Skies will generally clear through the evening hours as lows drop back to the middle to upper 30s.

EXTENDED RANGE: High pressure will hang over the area through late week, keeping the weather quiet and gradually modifying temperatures. 60s return Thursday and Friday – though, opportunities for showers will sneak in into Saturday, turning us cooler again by Sunday and early next week with highs in upper 40s and lower 50s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Jones
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after shooting in Jackson
2 people shot, several horses killed in Yazoo County
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Teen killed in four-wheeler crash
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo County horse race
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo Co. horse race

Latest News

Sunny in the 50s on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: sunny and seasonable weather expected into Tuesday
Sunny and in the 50s on Tuesday.
Peyton's Monday Evening Forecast
Quiet conditions over the next couple of days! What we do see is a cooler and dryer weather...
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful conditions are settling in throughout the area with seasonable temperatures in the 50s today!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable week ahead