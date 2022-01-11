Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Cool and pleasant conditions continue in our forecast for the rest of the week! Rain returns this weekend!

Another nice and beautiful day out there for us as temperatures rise to the mid-50s! No rain in...
Another nice and beautiful day out there for us as temperatures rise to the mid-50s! No rain in sight until Saturday of this weekend!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good afternoon

We had a cold start to our morning with ice on car windshields and on the grass across many of our counties. Tuesday, we continue with sunny conditions and seasonable temperatures across the area. Tuesday’s High is in the mid-50s and Low in the low 30s.

Wednesday, we continue with pleasant conditions with our Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday, we could see a few High clouds moving into the area. Wednesday night Lows fall to the upper 30s with some clouds moving into the area.

Thursday and Friday, our Highs return to the 60s with mostly clear skies, and we continue to see a nice pattern. Lows on both Thursday and Friday fall to upper 30s low 40s. Friday night, our cloud cover in the evening begins to push in more as we prepare for another cold front that will push through Saturday bringing us our rain chances.

Moving back into the weekend, Saturday’s Highs are in the mid-50s with a 30 to 40% chance of rain. Lows are in the low 30s. Sunday, our Highs are back in the low 50s to upper 40s with looks to be no rain chances now.

Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, our Highs return to the mid-50s with no rain chances on the holiday.

