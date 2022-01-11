Brandon man sentenced to 10 years for distribution of meth

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Joshua Rashad Brown, 31, will also have to be $2,250 in restitution.

Court documents state that on December 21, 2020, Brown possessed with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.