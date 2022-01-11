Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Brandon man sentenced to 10 years for distribution of meth

A Brandon man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which will be followed by five years of...
A Brandon man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Joshua Rashad Brown, 31, will also have to be $2,250 in restitution.

Court documents state that on December 21, 2020, Brown possessed with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Jones
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after shooting in Jackson
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Teen killed in four-wheeler crash
2 people shot, several horses killed in Yazoo County
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo County horse race
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo Co. horse race

Latest News

University of Mississippi Medical Center Vice-Chancellor Dr. Lou Ann Woodward
‘The volume is overwhelming’: Omicron causing staff shortages in droves at UMMC
UMMC again out of beds as COVID-19 cases surge
Koe Wetzel
Koe Wetzel to perform at Brandon Ampitheater
Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24,...
‘Metal Tour of the Year’ coming to Brandon, headlined by Megadeth