Alabama, Georgia face off in CFP title game

(AP) - The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs battle on Monday night for college football’s national championship.

Alabama regained the lead in the national championship game with its first touchdown, thanks to a nonchalant-looking fumble recovery and Bryce Young’s short touchdown pass to Cameron Latu.

Young’s 3-yard scoring pass gave the Crimson Tide an 18-13 lead with 10:14 left against Georgia. Young was tackled behind the line on a 2-point attempt.

The score was set up when Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett lost the ball while Christian Harris was dragging him to the turf. Bennett was trying to throw the ball, but it appeared to come out before his arm moved forward and it was ruled a fumble on the field. Replay upheld the call.

Alabama safety Brian Branch almost casually collected the ball as he was headed out of bounds, getting one foot in bounds.

Georgia had the first touchdown by either team with 1:20 left in the third quarter. A 67-year-old run by James Cook set up Zamir White’s 1-yard score.

Before White found the end zone, the Southeastern Conference rivals had combined for five field goals.

Alabama receiver Jameson Williams’ national championship game ended early.

The All-American, a transfer from Ohio State, returned to the sideline in street clothes midway through the third quarter. Williams appeared to hurt his left knee in the first half at the end of a 40-yard catch. It was a non-contact injury. He had four catches for 65 yards.

Alabama spread the ball around without Williams, with eight different players catching passes. The Tide also used running back Brian Robinson Jr. more after Williams was hurt.

Coach Nick Saban told ESPN at halftime that young receivers would have to step up.

“They’ve got talent. So they’ve got to play with competitive character and have a chance to make some plays. They’re capable,” Saban said. “They don’t have the experience, but they’re going to get it tonight.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart says his team needs to avoid mistakes on offense.

“We’ve got to settle down,” he said. “We haven’t had probably one drive where we didn’t have negative yards starting where we had to back up.”

A sellout crowd, clad largely in red, filled Lucas Oil Stadium arrived early for the national championship game between SEC rivals No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia.

Organizers were following the county health department’s guidelines — strongly encouraging masks be worn but not requiring it. Unlike last year’s title game in Miami, fans were not socially distanced.

Capacity of the stadium is at about 70,000.

Indianapolis’ city streets were bustling Monday afternoon, almost five hours before No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia played for college football’s national championship.

The blue Colts attire that local fans usually wear was replaced with red hats, shirts, jackets and jerseys of the two Southeastern Conference teams, playing for a title in the Midwest.

Fans waited in long lines inside and outside restaurants despite temperatures hovering in the mid-20s, while others flocked to Monument Circle for afternoon concerts with Breland and Sam Hunt underneath the sun-drenched skies.

Alabama beat Georgia five weeks ago in the SEC title game, but the Bulldogs are a slight favorite. This is the first rematch for the championship in the playoff era.

The game kicked off at 8 p.m. and is airing on ESPN.

