WLBT’s things to know 1/10/22: Teacher pay up for legislative debate, Pregnant woman, unborn child die after shooting, stay home or work sick: the omicron conundrum?

1. Teacher pay expected to be discussed by state legislature this week

Mississippi state lawmakers joined in Jackson last week to begin the third session of the term. After a week of organization, assigning committee dates and other housekeeping tasks, this week is shaping up to be busy for the state legislature. “It’s been mainly just the formalities of getting started, the opening announcements,” said State Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-District 41. With the education committee being called, teacher pay may be the first topic on the agenda for the senate. Read the full story here.

2. 8-month pregnant woman shot to death, JPD searching for suspect

An eight-month pregnant woman and her unborn child have died after a shooting in Jackson. Jackson Police Spokesperson Sam Brown says the incident occurred Sunday evening on Bishop Avenue. JPD is searching for the suspect, Daniel Jones. If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601)-355-8477.

3. Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

Millions of workers whose jobs don’t provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck as the omicron variant of COVID-19 rages across the nation. While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of those have since been scaled back with the rollout of the vaccines, even though the omicron variant has managed to evade the shots. Meanwhile, the current labor shortage is adding to the pressure of workers having to decide whether to show up to their job sick. Low-wage workers are especially vulnerable. Only 33% of workers whose wages are at the bottom 10% get paid sick leave, compared with 95% in the top 10%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

