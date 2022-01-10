Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Sylvester Croom, former Miss. State head coach, to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2003, file photo, newly hired Mississippi State head football coach...
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2003, file photo, newly hired Mississippi State head football coach Sylvester Croom gestures during a press conference in Starkville, Miss. Croom, who became the first Black head football coach in SEC history when he was hired by Mississippi State, said the NCAA's recent trend toward making it easier for athletes to transfer schools and gain immediate eligibility has helped them find their voice.(AP Photo/Rogelio Solis, File)(ROGELIO SOLIS | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Mississippi State head football coach Sylvester Croom is among the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class.

Croom is being inducted for his time as a center at Alabama in the 1970s.

Croom was part of a high-powered offense with the Crimson Tide. He was named a First Team All-American in 1974 and was part of a claimed national championship in 1973.

Croom, in 2004, was named the first Black head football coach in SEC history when he was named head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Croom coached five years in Starkville, winning SEC Coach of the Year in 2007.

