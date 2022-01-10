Rankin 4-H Needs Volunteer Shooting Instructors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Spring is coming soon, and the Rankin County 4-H Shooting Sports programs are about to get started. But this year, they’re in need of more volunteer shooting instructors.

Young people ages 8 through 18 can compete in areas like rifle, pistol, shotgun and archery. However, some of the programs might not take place due to a lack of instructors.

4-H Youth Development Agent Heather Jennings says training is provided, so a deep level of skill is not required beforehand to become a certified volunteer instructor.

“We are looking for anyone that is 21 years of age or older that would like to go through our 4-H volunteer application process, then attend a one-day training within the various discipline that they would like to teach,” she says, adding, “Our volunteers are the backbone of our program, and without them, we can’t deliver the program. If I don’t have instructors, I can’t deliver programs, and I would hate to do that to any kids.”

For more information, or to become a certified instructor, contact Heather Jennings at 601-825-1462 or heather.jennings@msstate.edu.

