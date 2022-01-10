Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after shooting in Jackson

Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones(Jackson Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An eight-month pregnant woman and unborn child were killed after being shot multiple times in Jackson.

Jackson Police Spokesperson Sam Brown says the shooting occurred Sunday evening near Bishop Avenue.

Twenty-year-old Brianna Carter was transported to a local hospital by AMR.

According to Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart, the woman and her baby died from multiple gunshot wounds.

JPD is searching for the suspect, Daniel Jones.

If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601)-355-8477.

