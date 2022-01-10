Planned water outage Wednesday in areas of Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Pearl has planned a water outage for several communities.

The outage will be on Wednesday, January 12, in Northeast Pearl from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contractors will be making water main connections at Eldorado Road to the new East Metro Parkway.

The major areas affected are the Asbury Subdivision, Woodson Bend, Amanda Drive, Henderson Road, Cooper Road, and Eldorado Road.

Once service is restored a boil water notice will be in effect.

City officials apologized for the inconvenience and said it will work as quickly as possible to restore service.

