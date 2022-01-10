Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ole Miss students return to in-person learning amid COVID-19 surge

SOURCE: WLBT
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Ole Miss students will be returning to in-person instruction on January 18.

Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce sent an open letter to students sharing the new updates amid the university’s ongoing response to the pandemic:

  • The spring semester will remain in-person and commence on our campus as scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
  • The mask requirement for public indoor spaces remains in effect, and it is essential that all of us comply. As we begin the spring semester, we must be more vigilant because wearing a mask is a simple and important layer of protection to limit the spread of the virus. Visit this page for more information on current protocols, and please follow CDC guidelines for how to wear a mask so that masks can be as effective as possible.
  • We encourage you to hold any and all meetings virtually when you are able.
  • If you test positive for COVID-19, feel sick or experience symptoms, stay home to avoid contact with others, and do not attend school, work, meetings or events. Notify your supervisor or instructor. Refer to the updated CDC isolation and quarantine guidance.

Chancellor Boyce urges all students to get vaccinated and boosted, despite the COVID fatigue, to minimize the impact of the virus.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

