Mississippi State University to require masks inside all buildings including indoor athletic facilities

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University will require all students, faculty staff, and visitors to wear masks in all buildings, including indoor athletic facilities beginning on Jan. 10.

The information comes from the university’s website.

The site states that the decision was made in response to the major outbreak of COVID-19 omicron cases across the country.

The mask requirement extends to MSU classrooms, labs and studios during scheduled class times. MSU employees may require masks to be worn inside their personal offices – and employees may remove masks in their personal offices.

On Feb. 1, the decision will be reevaluated as the university receives guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and federal public health officials.

