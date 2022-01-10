Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mississippi State University to require masks inside all buildings including indoor athletic facilities

(Mississippi State University)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University will require all students, faculty staff, and visitors to wear masks in all buildings, including indoor athletic facilities beginning on Jan. 10.

The information comes from the university’s website.

The site states that the decision was made in response to the major outbreak of COVID-19 omicron cases across the country.

On Feb. 1, the decision will be reevaluated as the university receives guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and federal public health officials.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Jones
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after shooting in Jackson
2 people shot, several horses killed in Yazoo County
(Source: AP)
Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Miss.
Authorities identify man shot inside vehicle on Lampton Avenue in Jackson
FILE - A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a motorist queued up in a line at a...
Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

Latest News

WLBT at 10p (January 9, 2022)
WLBT at 10p (January 9, 2022)
The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
DA seeks $2M bond for bowling alley shooting suspect released Sunday
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2003, file photo, newly hired Mississippi State head football coach...
Sylvester Croom, former Miss. State head coach, to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
State Attorney General Lynn Fitch
AG Fitch says the state is waiting on China’s response to COVID-19 lawsuit