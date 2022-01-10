Local parents are becoming more comfortable getting kids vaccinated as school returns, cases surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi parents are taking their children in for booster shots as the state continues to report record-breaking COVID-19 cases.

Nationally, COVID-19 hospitalizations among children are averaging nearly 800 new admissions per day.

Locally, Children’s of Mississippi said nineteen COVID-positive kids are currently hospitalized - with four in intensive care - as of Friday. That number is triple what it was two weeks ago, according to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Stacia Dunson, nurse practitioner and CEO of Harmony House Calls & Medical Services, said she’s noticed parents are becoming more comfortable getting their young ones vaccinated with the current surge.

The hospital sent an email Friday with UMMC pediatric experts encouraging masks and vaccinations to ensure a safe return to in-person learning.

“It really breaks my heart with this age group getting COVID, and for most of them, it’s not their fault. A lot of them are getting it from adults,” Dunson said.

“I actually diagnosed a nine-month-old,” she said. “So that brought just so much to me, you know, diagnosing a nine-month-old child with COVID-19.”

Dunson held a vaccine drive for those five and older in Edwards on Saturday and in Brandon on Sunday. In total, 141 vaccines were distributed, and a number of the shots went into children’s arms.

Vaccines are available for kids ages 5 to 11 at a lower dose, and just last week, the CDC authorized booster shots for those twelve and older.

Some parents at Dunson’s vaccine drive Sunday say they want to do all they can to make sure their children stay healthy as they return to school.

“We commend the school system in wanting to make sure that the children are in school. So to do that, we all have to do our part,” Sherri Ratliff said. “If it’s having all those vaccines - the first, the second, and getting boosted - then we’re for it. We want that.”

Others said they want to make sure their kids don’t infect vulnerable family members.

“I know that they don’t keep their mask on at school. They come home, and we have people in our family that have special needs,” Zenobia Smith said. “We want to make sure that we aren’t passing anything on to them.”

Another parent said she wants to be on the “safe side” after seeing what the virus can do.

“We just had a sister who got COVID. She was in a hospital for six months,” Willie Mae Purvis said. “God blessed her and brought her home. We just thank God because a lot of [people] don’t make it.”

No matter the reason, Dunson said she hopes the state’s vaccine rate for children continues to rise, especially as the number of kids getting infected grows.

The state health department’s most recent numbers show five percent of those ages 5 to 11, and 36% of those ages 12-17 have received both doses of the vaccine.

