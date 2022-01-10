Lebanon 4th grader shows ultimate sign of sportsmanship during game

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The score from a fourth-grade basketball game over the weekend inside Liberty Junior High won’t be what people remember. Instead, they will remember the moment one player stopped to help his opponent.

During the game, the referee stopped to let one of the players know his shoe was untied.

When the kid said he didn’t know how to tie his shoe, a player on the other team did not hesitate to help.

