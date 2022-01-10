JPS to host COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday.

Executive Director of Public Engagement Sherwin Johnson says the event is open to JPS scholars, team members, and the community.

According to Johnson, students and staff who received their first dosage on December 20, 2021, will receive their second dosage at this event.

The event will take place at the following locations:

McLeod Elementary (8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)

Chastain Middle School (12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

