First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable week ahead

MONDAY: In the wake of our cold front – expect chilly air to return through the start of the new work week. Skies will become sunny with morning 30s managing to claw their way back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon hours. We’ll stay clear overnight with lows falling back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine sticks around to kick off Tuesday – chilly air will also stick around. Starting off in the 20s and 30s, we’ll rebound to the middle 50s by the afternoon hours. Another cold night ahead with skies turning partly clear, but not as chilly as Monday night – we’ll be in the lower to middle 30s.

EXTENDED RANGE: High pressure will hang over the area through mid-week, keeping the weather quiet and gradually modifying temperatures. Highs Wednesday – after some morning cloudiness – will trend toward the middle and upper 50s as sunshine breaks out through the late morning hours. 60s return Thursday and Friday – though, opportunities for showers will sneak in into Saturday, turning us cooler again by Sunday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.