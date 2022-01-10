Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Beautiful conditions are settling in throughout the area with seasonable temperatures in the 50s today!

Quiet conditions over the next couple of days! What we do see is a cooler and dryer weather...
Quiet conditions over the next couple of days! What we do see is a cooler and dryer weather pattern in store for this week, with rain returning on Saturday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Monday morning, we started rather chilly! And outside now, we are still pretty cool in our temperatures. Temperatures for our Highs will struggle to get to the 50s with pretty much clear skies to a few high clouds moving in. Our Lows on Monday fall too low 30s to upper 20s in some of our northern counties.

Tuesday and Wednesday Highs are in the mid to upper 50s with no rain chances moving through the area. Our Lows Tuesday, low 30s, and Wednesdays Lows in the upper 30s. We continue with mostly clear conditions and a few high clouds.

Thursday and Friday, our Highs return to the 60s with mostly clear skies, and we continue a nice pattern outside where we are experiencing some nice weather.

Moving back into the weekend, Saturday’s Highs are in the upper 50s with a 30 to 40% chance of rain. Lows are in the low 30s. Sunday, our Highs are back in the low 50s with looks to be no rain chances at the moment.

Thanks for watching WLBT first alert weather!

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Quiet conditions over the next couple of days! What we do see is a cooler and dryer weather...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

2 people shot, several horses killed in Yazoo County
Daniel Jones
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after shooting in Jackson
(Source: AP)
Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Miss.
Man shot inside vehicle on Lampton Avenue in Jackson
FILE - A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a motorist queued up in a line at a...
Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable week ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable week ahead
Drier & cooler into the new week
First Alert Forecast: turning drier and colder overnight in the wake of cold front
Drier and colder overnight.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast