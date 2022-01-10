First Alert Forecast: Beautiful conditions are settling in throughout the area with seasonable temperatures in the 50s today!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Monday morning, we started rather chilly! And outside now, we are still pretty cool in our temperatures. Temperatures for our Highs will struggle to get to the 50s with pretty much clear skies to a few high clouds moving in. Our Lows on Monday fall too low 30s to upper 20s in some of our northern counties.

Tuesday and Wednesday Highs are in the mid to upper 50s with no rain chances moving through the area. Our Lows Tuesday, low 30s, and Wednesdays Lows in the upper 30s. We continue with mostly clear conditions and a few high clouds.

Thursday and Friday, our Highs return to the 60s with mostly clear skies, and we continue a nice pattern outside where we are experiencing some nice weather.

Moving back into the weekend, Saturday’s Highs are in the upper 50s with a 30 to 40% chance of rain. Lows are in the low 30s. Sunday, our Highs are back in the low 50s with looks to be no rain chances at the moment.

