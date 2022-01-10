8-month pregnant woman shot multiple times in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An eight-month pregnant woman was shot multiple times in Jackson.

Jackson Police Spokesperson Sam Brown says the shooting occurred Sunday evening in the 3800 block of Bishop Avenue.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by AMR. Her condition, as well as her baby, is unknown at this time.

JPD is searching for the suspect, Daniel Jones.

If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601)-355-8477.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.