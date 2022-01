Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for several counties in Mississippi.

The following counties are under Tornado Watch until 6:00 p.m. :

Clarke, MS

Covington, MS

Forrest, MS

Greene, MS

Jasper, MS

Jefferson Davis, MS

Jones, MS

Kemper, MS

Lamar, MS

Lauderdale, MS

Marion, MS

Newton, MS

Perry, MS

Smith, MS

Wayne, MS

