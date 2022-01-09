Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ole Miss takes down Mississippi State in game one of the SEC’s oldest basketball rivalry

Ole Miss's Matthew Murrell celebrates after dunk in Rebels 82-72 victory over in state rival,...
Ole Miss's Matthew Murrell celebrates after dunk in Rebels 82-72 victory over in state rival, Mississippi State.(WTVA Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss beats Mississippi State 82-72 during their 265th all time meeting, Saturday night.

The game would start out as a shootout, as could be expected from the SEC’s oldest rivalry on hardwood.

Mississippi State would get on the board first but their lead did not last long.

In the second half, Ole Miss would hold a 20 point lead over the Bulldogs, but State would fight their way back to make this a game.

But tonight, the momentum was with the home team. Ole Miss beats Mississippi State 82-72.

Forward, Garrison Brooks and guard Iverson Molinar would lead the Bulldogs scoring 16 points each. Forward, Cameron Matthews would lead Mississippi State in rebounds with 10 total an scoring 9 points.

The Rebels guard, Matthew Murrell, led Ole Miss with 31 total points 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Center, Nysier Brooks, would trail behind with a double double of 16 rebounds and 15 total points.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss will face off one more time in conference play. The Rebels will head to Starkville on Saturday, January, 22, at 3 p.m.

