Man shot inside vehicle on Lampton Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot in Jackson on Saturday.

Jackson Police Spokesperson Sam Brown says a male was shot once inside of his vehicle before crashing into a residence in the 3700 block of Lampton Avenue. He succumbed to his injuries.

There is no suspect or motive at this time.

If you have any information, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

