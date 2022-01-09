Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man shot inside vehicle on Lampton Avenue in Jackson

(WCAX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot in Jackson on Saturday.

Jackson Police Spokesperson Sam Brown says a male was shot once inside of his vehicle before crashing into a residence in the 3700 block of Lampton Avenue. He succumbed to his injuries.

There is no suspect or motive at this time.

If you have any information, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies in prison
Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies at Parchman
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Gutierrez is being held without bond after being arrested on kidnapping and other charges in...
Rankin Co. traffic stop ends with man being arrested for kidnapping, child exploitation
Why a Hinds Co. teacher left the classroom to start a mentoring program about COVID-19
Why a Hinds Co. teacher left the classroom to start a mentoring program about COVID-19
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men

Latest News

MHP looking for certified officers to join the team by recruiting them through new Patrol School
WLBT at 10p
Showers likely tomorrow.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
MHP looking for certified officers to join the team by recruiting them through new Patrol School
MHP looking for certified officers to join the team by recruiting them through new Patrol School