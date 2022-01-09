Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Laurel High fieldhouse heavily damaged in Saturday night fire

The equipment/air conditioning room at the Laurel High School football field house suffered...
The equipment/air conditioning room at the Laurel High School football field house suffered heavy fire and water damage Saturday night.(Laurel Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel High School fieldhouse was heavily damaged in a Saturday night fire.

The preliminary cause of the fire appears to have come from the central air conditioning unit that was housed in the equipment room in the center of the building.

Further investigation continues, but there was no suspicion of foul play, said Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown.

Brown said the equipment room suffered heavy fire and water damage while the adjoining suffered heavy smoke damage. The memorabilia building closest to the W.H. Watkins Stadium sustained no damage, Brown said

The football locker room at Laurel High School suffered heavy smoke damage in a Saturday night...
The football locker room at Laurel High School suffered heavy smoke damage in a Saturday night fire.(Laurel Fire Department)

Firefighters received a call about 8:45 p.m. Saturday that smoke was seen coming from the fieldhouse. . When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a single-story brick building with heavy smoke coming through the ceiling.

LFD extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes, but worked into the early morning hours, chasing hot spots in the roof and ceiling.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies in prison
Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies at Parchman
Man shot inside vehicle on Lampton Avenue in Jackson
Victim dies after fire breaks out at house in Florence
Gas station owner: Murder of Jackson teen didn’t happen at my business
Gas station owner: Murder of Jackson teen didn’t happen at my business
Jackson State University lands no. 4 ranked wide receiver in the country

Latest News

2 people shot, several horses killed in Yazoo County
As medical facilities face yet another surge of COVID-19 patients, a group in Bay St. Louis is...
Bay St. Louis group raises donations for coast healthcare workers
“Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum,...
University exhibit explores U.S. response to Holocaust
(Source: AP)
Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Miss.