First Alert Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms returning for us on this Sunday, with much Cooler and Dryer air to return on Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms returning for us this Sunday, we are under a Marginal Risk for storms...
Showers and thunderstorms returning for us this Sunday, we are under a Marginal Risk for storms today with some storms being potentially strong. Severe risk is low(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

A bit dreary this morning with rain already falling. Roads are a bit wet and will continue as rain moves into the area.

Sunday, more rain moving through the area with a few storms possible on Sunday. The possibility of severe storms is low.

As our showers and thunderstorms push into the area, we are expecting some storms to be strong...
As our showers and thunderstorms push into the area, we are expecting some storms to be strong at times. Our severe threat for a severe storm is low, but can't rule out one or two.(WLBT)

Sunday holds a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with Highs in the low 70s and Lows in the upper 30s.

Monday following our rain chances, we do see temperatures fall back into the low 50s for the Highs. Our Lows on Monday fall too low 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday Highs are in the mid to upper 50s with no rain chances moving through the area. Our Lows Tuesday, Low 30s, and Wednesday are low 40s.

Thursday, light rain chances return with Highs returning to the 60s and Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday holds a 30% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms with Highs in the 60s Lows in the 40s.

Moving back into the weekend, Saturday’s Highs in the low 60s with another chance of rain on Saturday.

