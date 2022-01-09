First Alert Forecast: chance for showers/storms continues this afternoon, drier and colder weather returns overnight

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Areas of showers and storms continue to track southeastward this afternoon ahead of a cold front. There is still the potential for a few gusty storms over the next few hours in addition to the likelihood of heavy rain and lightning. We should see most of the rain/storms clear out by the early evening hours as the front begins to clear the area. Drier and colder conditions will return in the wake of the front as we go into tonight. Expect overnight lows to dip to the 30s into early Monday morning.

Monday will be a much nicer day as high pressure builds in across the region. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures expected to reach the lower 50s. It will get quite cold Monday night and into Tuesday morning with lows falling near and slightly below freezing across central MS.

Tuesday will also be another bright and cool day in the lower 50s. Temperatures are forecast to gradually turn slightly warmer towards the end of the week. Lower and middle 60s look likely by the Thursday and Friday timeframe. Most of the upcoming week also looks fairly quiet. Our next rain maker likely won’t arrive until late Friday into Saturday.

