Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Biden shied away from news conferences, interviews in Year 1

FILE - President Joe Biden departs after speaking about the October jobs report from the State...
FILE - President Joe Biden departs after speaking about the October jobs report from the State Dining Room of the White House, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington. As President Joe Biden wraps up his first year in the White House, he has held fewer news conferences than any of  his five immediate predecessors at the same point in their presidencies, and has taken part in fewer media interviews than any of his recent predecessors. That's according to new research from Towson University professor emerita Martha Joynt Kumar. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden wraps up his first year in the White House, he has held fewer news conferences than any of his five immediate predecessors at the same point in their presidencies.

He also has participated in fewer media interviews than any of his recent predecessors.

That’s according to new research from Towson University professor emerita Martha Joynt Kumar.

The dynamic has the White House facing questions about whether the president, who vowed to have the most transparent administration in the nation’s history, has fallen short in pulling back the curtain on how his administration operates and missing opportunities to explain his agenda.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies in prison
Keith Reeder, who received 2 life sentences for raping children in Pearl, dies at Parchman
Man shot inside vehicle on Lampton Avenue in Jackson
Victim dies after fire breaks out at house in Florence
Gas station owner: Murder of Jackson teen didn’t happen at my business
Gas station owner: Murder of Jackson teen didn’t happen at my business
Jackson State University lands no. 4 ranked wide receiver in the country

Latest News

“Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum,...
University exhibit explores U.S. response to Holocaust
(Source: AP)
Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Miss.
FILE - A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a motorist queued up in a line at a...
Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum
Showers and thunderstorms will progress across our viewing area today. Some storms could be...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast