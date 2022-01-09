Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Authorities identify man shot inside vehicle on Lampton Avenue in Jackson

(WCAX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have identified the victim shot in Jackson on January 8.

Jackson Police Spokesperson Sam Brown says 42-year-old Joseph Brown was shot once inside of his vehicle before crashing into a residence in the 3700 block of Lampton Avenue. He succumbed to his injuries.

There is no suspect or motive at this time.

If you have any information, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

